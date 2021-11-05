Robin Friend photographs the Guy Fawkes Night celebrations in Lewes, while exploring the fragility of today’s social frameworks

Sequenced together in a new book published by Loose Joints, Friend’s cinematic images offer a shadowy back-and-forth between the individual and collective experience, the libertarianism that somehow manifests out of democracy, only to leave us frantically searching for community. Friend agrees that his goal was to situate Guy Fawkes Night as a small slice of a greater whole.

He explains: “To be honest, Apiary is not necessarily about Bonfire Night. I was more interested in using the night as a backdrop to explore some of the themes and ideas I’ve been thinking about and struggling with over the past decade.” With Brexit, the rise of far-right populism in Europe and North America, mass protests and violence in Hong Kong, the last few years have laid bare the fragility of democracy.

“I see Apiary as a prelude to Bastard Countryside in many ways, as both pose dystopian questions: What happens to society when it breaks down? What happens when our freedoms disappear? Democracy is far more fragile than we’d like to acknowledge, and Apiary explores some of these notions by posing the question: What if? It’s not the final curtain, but it’s a peak behind it, to check in and remind us to look after this delicate thing we often take for granted.”