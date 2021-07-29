Silvana Trevale’s ethereal images frame the hopes of Venezuela’s youth

Co-founded by Malala Yousafzai in 2013, Malala Fund is a non-profit organisation which advocates for girls’ access to education. In Malala’s own words, the commission series in collaboration with 1854 “invites photographers to showcase girls as they are: strong, ambitious and full of agency.” Captivated by the intricacies of resistance and girlhood, Trevale is a fitting selectee for the first commission — which will see her create an intimate portrait of Katty, a 16-year-old girl from the Venezuelan beach town of Tacarigua de Mamporal.

Venezuela has the highest rate of inflation in the world. Alongside frequent food and medical shortages, the country’s ongoing economic crisis makes it a fraught place for young people, in particular, to live: often, they do not have the resources to access higher education, and their futures are mired by volatility and uncertainty. Katty – who Trevale has known for many years – dreams of being a doctor. But she comes from a big family, who have been “struggling financially for years.” They cannot afford to support her; still, Katty’s ambitions to attend the University of Caracas, and build a career based on helping people, have not waned.