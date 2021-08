Agnieszka Sosnowska

Nominated by Donavon Smallwood

“If I try to create images with the goal of a ‘project’ in mind, then the photographs stay within those lines,” Agnieszka Sosnowska explains. “When I’ve worked that way in the past – it destroyed my way of looking, and I nearly gave up photography.” The Polish American photographer, who lives on a farm in East Iceland, works with her local community, capturing the ebb and flow of rural life. What began as a process of assimilating to a new country has evolved into a life-changing collaboration.

The sensation of stillness is one of the most magnetic qualities of Sosnowska’s work. Her images of people and their environments trade in the world of feelings, energy and symbolism: twisting bodies in the boot of a car, a ghostly apparition of sea spray, a man tenderly holding skinned reindeer hooves close to his chest. Together they describe our precarious, symbiotic coexistence with nature and what it means to occupy this moment of rupture without any sign of repair. “Her work reminds me of a soft mixture of Andrea Modica, Barbara Bosworth, and Vanessa Winship,” says Donavon Smallwood, who nominated Sosnowska. “She seems to live a modest life of grace and art.”

sosphotographs.com