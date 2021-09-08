Photo London 2021: “It has a life of its own”

Last year, the Iranian visual artist Shirin Neshat received Master of Photography, an award celebrating a living artist who has made an exceptional contribution to photography with a solo exhibition. She will be given the 2021 iteration of the award following the disruption to last year’s event and presents her latest series, Land of Dreams, for the first time in the UK at Somerset House. The autobiographical project, which marks a digression from her earlier works by focusing on her host country, the US, comprises 111 portraits alongside a two-channel film installation. Created in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidency, the work explores the rise of division and discrimination in the US and its relationship to Iran, from which Neshat remains in exile.