Each artist’s work explores the relationship between humankind and the contemporary world, yet notably, the relationship presented is not always a hostile one. The theme of ‘Hybridity’ runs through each piece, asking how our increasingly symbiotic relationship with technology could both hinder and develop us. Part of the main exhibition, Alexey Shlyk’s Swan Song – a site-specific installation – uses wallpaper, prints, video and sound looping in order to ask; which will prevail? The physical or the virtual? In Shifters by Marta Bogdanska, the artist traces the story of human and animal relationships, turning to the internet to archive animal usage by militaries, intelligence agencies, and the police force. In Carlos Alba’s Midnight Sun, the artist perceives light as a “colonisation” of darkness, investigating the human desire for technological brightness despite its ecological and psychological effects.