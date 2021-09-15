Forensic Architecture: Resistance through collective action

At Cloud Studies’ heart is the first phase of a new investigation, a journey into the suffocating plumes of the Petrochemical Corridor, also known as Death, or Cancer Alley. Snaking along 85 miles of the Mississippi River in Louisiana, the region is polluted by some of the most toxic air in the nation. The project interrogates corporate extraction and consumption, which fuels climate change and decimates communities descended from people enslaved on sugar cane plantations in the area.

The fallow land is now host to over 200 industrial plants, which, in the words of FA, inherit the “spatial logic of colonial occupation”. This 300-year legacy of slavery is felt not only in the pollution of the air but also in the desecration of ancestral burial grounds in the area, as industrial plants seek to expand and break new ground without adequate archaeological oversight. The overarching narrative adds an elegiac dimension to the factual, strategic nature of FA’s investigations, where cemeteries marked by magnolia trees are both “sacred groves” and “topological anomalies”.

The project was initiated by Sharon Lavigne, Director of grassroots activist group RISE St. James, alongside Louisiana activist and FA researcher Imani Jacqueline Brown, to gather evidence in support of claims for ecological reparations. Chemical pollutants in the area were brought into the visible register, while locations of erased cemeteries were mapped, with early findings published in The New York Times. The data, as always, was humanised by and anchored in residents’ testimonies.

These different forms of presentation reach varied audiences and encourage self-reflexive analysis. For Moafi, this allows projects to “evolve as they move, with the aim of bringing different stakeholders to account”. FA’s investigations are enriched and strengthened by this collaborative, critical ethos, delivering a message of hope through solidarity and accountability.