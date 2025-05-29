Working against “stereotyping and stigmatising”, Elizar Veerman intertwines diasporic communities together through a post-colonial lens

The Dutch-born Moluccan artist is interested in how class, rather than race, creates solidarity among immigrant communities through tender images of young men in Europe

When I call Elizar Veerman, he’s at his father’s house in Maluku, an archipelago in the eastern part of Indonesia, far from where he grew up in the Netherlands. During the 17th century, The Dutch East India Company exerted significant control over Maluku with the aim of controlling the space trade. Today, the result is a large diaspora in the Netherlands, a country which not only has a strong and flourishing immigrant population but also has less than welcoming policies towards migrants. As with any urban area, cities like Rotterdam have designated areas for migrants; Moluccan (Maluku people), Moroccan and Surinamese migrants predominantly.

Born and raised in a small village near Rotterdam, in a “big Moluccan diaspora and immigrant community”, Veerman enjoyed taking street portraits heavily inspired by Bruce Davidson’s seminal photo book Subway. The reference is immediately evident in his work which is often intimate and textured. Though, Veerman tells me he began to feel he was quickly being boxed in as a ‘Moluccan photographer’.

“I was basically just imitating these [street] photographers, my work was quite naive in that sense. At a certain point I had quite a big street portfolio and I started to realise that I wasn’t really able to conceptualise my work,” Veerman tells me. “Aesthetically I was able to take a nice street portrait, but I couldn’t really put it in a broader context.”

After Veerman was accepted into the Royal Academy of Art in The Hague he started to study documentary photography under Rob Hornstra and began to tie his work together to form a larger tapestry: “I started to realise that these street portraits were actually part of a bigger diasporic story. It was quite autobiographical. I didn’t know that yet but I was doing it subconsciously.” During his time at the Academy, he developed two long-term projects, You Huddle to Keep Warm and Moluccan Legacies, the former focused on diasporic youth, mostly male, in cities like Marseille and Amsterdam, and the latter focused on Moluccan families in domestic spaces in the Netherlands.