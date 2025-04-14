Still Processing argues that artificial intelligence can indeed be one-of-a-kind

Balfua

Dalia Al-Dujaili: In The Slollaleia, you introduce a digital world inhabited by shape-shifting creatures called slollas. Could you elaborate on the inspiration behind creating these unique entities and the narrative they embody?

Balfua: I have always been inspired by world builders like Miyazaki, Dr. Seuss, Tolkien and Pendleton Ward and I take a lot of inspiration from fantasy and mythology in general. When I first started making slollas they were much simpler, similar to graffiti tags. They developed over time and their forms became fuller and more complex and I began to ascribe them specific traits and personalities. I think of them as abstract spirits, with lives and magic that exist beyond our worldly plane. In the sayssiworld (my digital/abstract spirit world) they don’t require any distinction; they can exist in their purest form… and we humans can interact with them however we like.

DA: Your work seamlessly blends traditional and digital tools. How did you approach integrating these mediums in “The Slollaleia,” and what challenges did you encounter during the creative process?

B: I spent some time training AI models on my 3D rendered work, so it was a fun challenge to work with both techniques in the same projection space. There’s something really weird and interesting about seeing how the machine reinterprets your own imagination. I think I was trying to keep a certain level of coherence, while also trying to push or lean into breaks and glitches in the software, and addressing those with sound. I think the challenge was mainly figuring out how to compose everything around the specific requirements of the space, working with the projection on the wall and the floor for the room-scale video installation.

DA: Collaboration has been a significant aspect of your career, notably your recent project with Björk at the Centre Pompidou. How did that experience influence your approach to The Slollaleia, and what insights did you bring to this installation?

B: Working with Björk was awesome, we have a very similar thought process in terms of creating and playing with feelings. I think we both kind of treat sound and visuals as the same thing. In the collaboration for the Centre Pompidou we were trying to paint visuals that really resonated with the layers of sonic-architecture she had been building, with her voice and the recordings of endangered animal sounds. For The Slollaleia, my thought process was a bit more abstract, sort of thinking of the installation as a living organism, making sure it breathed and putting space or busy-ness where it wanted it.

DA: The Slollaleia reflects on the constant flow of information and the unpredictable nature of our interactions with technology. What message or reflection do you hope visitors take away regarding their own relationship with the digital world?

I don’t have any particular message to disseminate, but I definitely hope that people leave feeling smacked by a certain sense of awe. I grew up in the digital age and I definitely feel the effects of social media on a daily basis, on my attention span. For me the Sayssiworld is just as beautiful and terrible and complex and under or overstimulating as our world. There’s a lot of lore behind the Sayssiworld and the slollas that I don’t reveal in the piece, but I tried to present it in a way that lets you know it’s there if you’re interested, that there’s something large and inexplicable behind what you’re seeing and feeling.