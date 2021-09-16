Yoppy Pieter documents Indonesian trans women as they navigate the pandemic

One image reveals Darni’s old ID card, expired in 2012, with her dead name. The card – a key that grants Indonesian citizens access to education, financial support, and healthcare – is tattered, her image indiscernible. As Pieter explains, 70 percent of trans women don’t have valid ID cards, meaning they had no access to health services as the virus swept through Indonesia. “Most trans women leave their home when they are teenagers due to domestic conflicts over their identity. They leave their family without having official documents and proper education…Practically, this obstacle has dragged them into the poverty cycle.”

Many of these women lost their jobs early in the pandemic and couldn’t afford living at home. Barred from receiving vaccinations, testing services, and government benefits, many were forced to work in fields where risk of infection was high. Pieter recalls a painful refrain among his subjects: “I’d rather die from the coronavirus than from hunger.”

And yet, while exposing the impossible conditions that many trans women were forced to live under, Pieter captures a sense of communal resilience and personal fortitude in those he photographs. His images, which won the Wellcome Photography Prize 2021, are focused and sharp, exploding in lavish reds, blues, and corals. Women are rarely depicted alone, instead surrounded by their chosen family. “I aimed to deliver to humanity the universal secret of hope, which is to find balance between fear and strength,” says Pieter.