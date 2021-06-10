The influence of technology and vested interests of corporate agendas is visualised in Sara Cwynar’s latest work

In her new book Glass Life, published by Aperture, Cwynar collates her observations and findings. She unravels how our modes of thinking, feeling and acting are predetermined for us by a confluence of institutional power and politics. The book is a portal into a complex network of ideas and theories.

Visual cues that define her artistic inquiry are framed around annotated transcripts from her film trilogy – Soft Film (2016), Rose Gold (2017) and Red Film (2018). This open invitation gives us access to her process, offering myriad entry points into the work. It animates her shifting relationship to proximity, at once up-close and in the detail, while also pulling back to articulate the broader ecosystem at play.

The title Glass Life, a term coined by Shoshana Zuboff in The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power (2019), describes the pervasiveness of data-driven technology. It operates under the cover of connection and convenience, while quietly eroding privacy, social bonds, self-determination and individual will. “Zuboff is describing something that we need to try to turn around before our lives are forever altered, before we can’t go back.”

To unite her roving interests, Cwynar employs an aesthetic that is so glossy and seductive it is impossible to look away. Maximising aesthetic pleasure is a conceptual strategy that enables the viewer to confront challenging subject matter while exposing the staging and trappings of advertising. Cwynar leans on her previous life as a graphic designer at The New York Times to inform her process.

“The work is very controlled, carefully edited, planned out and worked over and over again so it can be as efficient as possible, while also being packed with content and information,” she explains.