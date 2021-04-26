Adam Broomberg interrogates the world of Blockchain technology in a photographic context

It was during the pandemic that Broomberg actually began creating a series of new works as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) connected to a blockchain, available to purchase with the cryptocurrency Ethereum, on the platform SuperRare, a marketplace for users to collect and trade unique, single-edition digital artworks.

He observed that white, heteronormative men aged between 20 to 40 dominate the spaces where he was learning about NFTs. Broomberg recognises that he is part of that demographic – and now considers much of the work he created at the start of his photographic career to be problematic. This project is, in part, a reaction to those reflections.

He made the series, which is ongoing, in collaboration with computational artist Isaac Schaal and the transgender activist, artist and actress Gérsande Spelsberg (who goes by Gigi), a friend and collaborator offering a difference in perspective. All three creators have equal ownership of the work and will share the primary profits and a 10 per cent share of subsequent sales on the secondary market.

Broomberg met Gigi in the summer of 2020 in Berlin on the dating app Tinder. “Our relationship soon grew into a creative and collaborative one,” he told SuperRare, the platform on which the NFT Going. Full Time. #1, created with Gigi and Schaal, was minted on 26 March 2020 in partnership with Verisart, a blockchain certification platform. The artwork consists of an AI-created portrait of Spelsberg’s face transitioning and explores how artificial intelligence, trained on a vast dataset of hundreds of thousands of human faces, visually narrates the process of gender transition and the issues emerging around that — including the biases inherent in such datasets.

“[We hope] the series of NFTs disrupt the homogenous demographic and vocabulary of the crypto world, “ reiterates Gigi. “Suddenly these heteronormative men are hearing about transgender activism, the agony and the beauty of transitioning. Adam and I have been working together as digital allies and he’s made me a non-fungible trans.”