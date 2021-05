“It’s supposed to be tongue-in-cheek, absurd, playful. I’m not going to find any answers here, but there’s something interesting about trying, and just focusing everything onto one single object,” he says. Produced during the pandemic and entirely within the four walls of his home, the project is a result of “sitting in your bedroom reading too many books”, Flook jokes. He was informed by thinkers such as David Hume, Donald Hoffman and Douglas Hofstadter. “A whole mash of different stuff,” Flook says. “I was constantly feeding myself with these ideas, but none of them provided an answer in any real sense. They all have holes, they all conflict and contradict one another.”

To allow for open interpretation, Flook deliberately refrains from referencing specific theories in the work. The project is his attempt to seek out the answers, while knowing it will never be that simple with such broad, ambiguous concepts. Flook points out that it was important to do this visually: “Questions and answers aren’t the right format to get at these questions, because there can be a limit with language,” he explains. “Of course, there’s a limit to images too, but you can pose answers in a different way. You can be more irreverent, and not try to offer a solution in one rigid approach.”