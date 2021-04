This is something that comes across in the still images which accompany the video. While they were all shot in Épinal, they are anything but a direct look at the place. Heavily and mostly obviously Photoshopped, these images turn a few black swans into a tangle of necks and heads, put a cat at the centre of a very long spiral of its own tail, and place a burning police car in the street in front of a jaded-looking crowd (an image inspired, Lopvet says, by the “anti-police feeling that you can have when you grow up in poor neighbourhoods”). The surreal images are by turns funny, disturbing, and absurd, as is always the case with his work. “I sometimes do ‘unphotoshopped’ photographs, but it’s rare,” he says. “With Photoshop I can easily go to mental spaces that are in my mind.”

Lopvet studied photography in Épinal and went on to l’Ecole nationale sperieure de la photographie in Arles, then the International Center of Photography at New York. His interest in post-production was inspired by a former teacher, Arnaud Claass, whose book Le Reel de la photographie suggests digital processes can take photography into other spaces. Lopvet is also a huge fan of the book L’idiotie (Idiocy) by French critic and writer Jean-Yves Jouannais, which proposes that the best way to avoid predictability is to embrace stupidity, mediocracy, and failure. “Absolute dope,” comments Lopvet. “The ‘idiot’ is the character who doesn’t know about certain things, so he is exploring the world without stereotypes.”