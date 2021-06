Their mutual love of fashion, particularly the influence of their mother as an icon of femininity, also shapes the sister’s collaboration. “We would sneak into the walk-in closet of our parents and always discover something new,” Britt remembers. “At some point, our parents put a lock on it because, although we often did it secretly, they found out we were using Yamamoto suits in the rainy forest or Comme des Garçons dresses on the farm near the cows.” The images conjure a sense of fantasy and admiration and describe how we metabolise the influence of the leading figures in our lives. “Apart from trying to imitate fashion photography, I was also looking at our mom,” Liberg explains. “She is really beautiful and was never without her red lipstick and pearl earrings. I always admired her femininity, and I was always trying to recreate it.”

The work also celebrates the nuances of the sister’s relationship. Liberg’s photographs capture a childlike sense of inhibition framed within their closeness as siblings. And this is grounded by their “free upbringing,” and an unrelenting desire to perform and play. “The shoots were always dramatic,” Britt shares. “We were either laughing so hard that taking photos was impossible, or we were fighting like sisters do. But actually, these were always the best ones. The fighting was not without reason, though. It happened when my sister decided to cover me in Vaseline or when I needed to stay in some weird pose that I didn’t even know my body could hold. Once, she put me outside in a laundry box in the snow. But I guess that’s just what sisters do.” Britt’s malleability as a subject derives in part from her devotion to her sister and her artistic vision. The willingness to exist in discomfort, to reveal herself and her body, is the sort that can only manifest within a profound foundation of trust.