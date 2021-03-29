Time and space collapse in a new digital world

“I’ve always had this interest in the lexicon of time and how we denote and experience it,” reflects Thomas Brown. Along with illustrator Guillaume Ferrand, Brown conceived of Correspondance, a digital exhibition meditating on the concept of time and our experience and perception of it, currently on show as part of The Photographers’ Gallery digital programme.

Housing digital renderings of work they made in response to one another, 12 rooms divide the digital platform, echoing a number that is central to timekeeping. Twelve months compose the lunar year, there are 12 hours in half a day, and the basic units of time – 60 seconds, 60 minutes, 24 hours – are easily divisible by 12. A tangle of images – artworks, illustrations, and conversations between the two artists – populate each room. These are accompanied by atmospheric soundscapes designed by Anaïs Khout. The platform, developed by Justified Studio, generates a unique experience every time an individual enters it, resizing images and dispersing them in varied ways. Viewers are free to move through the spaces as they wish. But, the experience is disorientating: linearity falls away, and the very act of seeking paths through the delirium incites one to reflect on the structures, which otherwise delineate time and space.