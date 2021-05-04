Swiss architect Philippe Rahm finds a universality of humanity through infrared imaging

One surprising discovery when an image revealed whether a person had had plastic surgery or has an artificial limb. “Someone’s nose appears blue if they’ve had plastic surgery because there’s no temperature in it,” Rahm says. “I have a friend whose leg has been amputated and it looks blue because it’s artificial.” Indeed, the bespectacled face of the artist Fabrice Hyber appears mostly blue as the camera picked up the plastic of his glasses.

Missing from the exhibition are images that Rahm took of his 29-day hospitalisation in Taiwan last December, after testing positive for Covid-19. He had flown over for the inauguration of the Jade Eco Park, a new 70-hectare park – Rahm was responsible for the park’s landscape and architectural design. First he spent two weeks in quarantine in a hotel, followed by over four weeks in hospital. Paradoxically, after finally testing negative for Covid-19, Rahm was driven straight to the airport to fly back to France and never managed to visit the park that he had spent years working on.

Reflecting on his condition and experience made him acutely aware of the pertinence of thermal camera portraiture. “If we think of the history of portraiture, each era has its style that’s characterised by the techniques used to capture an image,” he muses. “Andy Warhol’s screen-printing is representative of reproduction in the 1950s. Oil painting is representative of another past era. Black-and-white photography is characteristic of the start of the 20th century.The thermal camera is representative of now.”