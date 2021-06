As part of the series, RAKE has created composite images marrying photographs of London taken from Google Street View with shots of police in the same places at protests, filmed by RAKE member Thomas. The actual police at the demonstrations are visible. But, what RAKE hopes to convey with these composites is the police and the state’s more insidious presence via technologies like CCTV and facial recognition. “The way we are policed in everyday life is hidden,” explains Zurbrügg. “You can see the CCTV if you look, but it becomes abstract.”

Other images in Police State reference how the UK police also actively film and photograph protestors, employing facial recognition technology to identify individuals. For instance, RAKE has manipulated one series of photographs of police officers’ profiles to suggest how computers see faces.

To facial recognition programs, faces are a series of vectors that can be measured and analysed, as if they’re objects; this fact alone gives pause for thought, but there’s also the complication that these programs aren’t objective. US government studies have demonstrated that facial recognition algorithms are less accurate when used on African-American and Asian faces, for example, and are least accurate if employed with images of African-American women.

“In using these technologies, not only are you perpetuating biases, but you also get this false sense of confirmation that technology brings,” says Guerreiro de Sousa. “There’s this sense that, if you’re using a machine, it must be right.”