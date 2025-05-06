Reframing power and rethinking insurrection with Thaddé Comar

The series went on to be published by Mörel in 2022 and it is a semi-hallucinatory affair, printed with extra UV inks on glossy pages and drawing attention to itself as a medium, gathering fingerprints from whoever reads it. It is not a straight celebration of the protesters, because Comar is wary of the “gradual erasure of individuals” implied by the tactics they were forced to adopt. And it also is not the kind of straight documentary that aims to be a ‘window on the world’, because Comar knows that is impossible, particularly as a young Franco-Swiss man shooting abroad.

“I felt I was living through something very special, but also like I was some European lost in an Asian country,” he says. “At some point I was like, ‘What am I doing here?’. What was happening was so important for the people there, and having this European point of view, trying to photograph what I was interested in, felt very rude. But this idea of the dream felt like, OK, everybody is having their own experience of this, this could provide a way in that allows me to give my personal view, without implying I am giving the whole story.”

Cut to Paris in 2025 and the idea of the subjective take still interests Comar, as well as the desire to include photographers – and himself – in his work. He is keen to get back to taking photographs, having spent many hours on his computer assembling images for Aujourd’hui, but the projects he is researching still centre on the gap between reality and our vision of it. He is interested in photographing agriculture, for example, as – despite bucolic marketing material – we are already facing an industrial scramble for resources. He is also interested in photographing Paris, in contrasting his experience of living in the city with its promotion by tourist and luxury brands.

“It’s just an idea, but I feel it could be important,” Comar says. “We have such a chic, luxury approach now [to the city], it would be good to have a counterpoint. I’m interested in making more raw reportage but at the same time, I don’t have to produce images and sell them in the next 24 hours [to a newspaper]. I am more free, I have the opportunity to have this critical or funny vision. I feel that is a real chance and I want to grab it.”

Comar is not The Invisible Committee, and has not sabotaged any railways; he questions the drive for anonymity, particularly for members of the media – and includes himself in their number. But if “sabotaging the social machine with any real effect involves reappropriating and reinventing the ways of interrupting its networks”, perhaps he is also aligned with some Committee insights. In his own way, he is filling screens with white noise – or at least, drawing attention to the screens themselves. “There’s a very clear debate now on what is truth and what is post-truth, how truth is used by politicians, and the media, and the people who own the media,” he points out. “These issues are making it more obvious to everyone that we are manipulated by the media and by images. There is a lot of work to be done.”