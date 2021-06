Elsewhere among this year’s roster of FastTrack winners, 23-year-old Cassian Gray recently completed a photography degree at Kingston School of Art. Working mostly in colour, because he prefers the richness of tones, Gray’s photography is inspired by his mother’s painting practice. “Her fine art portraiture seeps into the kind of photographic portraits I want to make,” he muses. “I try to achieve an image that’s visually compelling; subtle and soft, gentle, and honest. I hope to bring an intimacy to my images, which arises through the exchange I have with the person or place.”

His series With Sand and Fire arose through such an exchange. During a two-month stint working in Dubai, he shot street portraits of migrant workers in the desert city. “I spent days walking around, hearing their stories and feelings about this new land,” he says, “and the resulting project explores the many individuals who are brought together under the sun.” Later, in his series The Posties, he looked to London’s postal workers delivering mail throughout the pandemic. “There had been an extensive amount of coverage for NHS workers and other essential roles, and that’s when I began noticing the humble, iconic red posties as they moved on their rounds,” he recalls. “I suddenly realised and appreciated the integral role they play in society, and this made me want to create a photographic project about them, in an editorial style, hoping to shine a spotlight of appreciation.” And so he began hanging around the depot near his home and asking for portraits.

With a style that bridges documentary, art and fashion, Gray says he is ultimately drawn to the “unseen”: “parts of society that are unrepresented, invisible, unconsidered, and often taken for granted. I use the camera as a tool to raise awareness.”