Jake Michaels documents Belize’s Mennonite community

“I felt my whole style of shooting slow down,” Michaels continues. With a tight schedule, getting as many shots as possible was a priority. Yet, with the close to absolute rejection of modern technology among the Mennonites, the photographer found that he was also slowing down. “It caused me to reflect more, I had all this time to generate ideas with no distractions.”

It would be easy to view the Mennonites with a sensationalist lens. However, Michaels insightful photographs do not position their lives as an out of date phenomenon. Instead, he depicts their world as one endangering a complete and content way of life.