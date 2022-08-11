Modern Family: challenging the social construct of the family unit

Chosen Family celebrates complexity, inviting the viewer into a deeper questioning of the institution of family within society, its limitations and impacts. In Charlie Engman’s Mom, the artist collaborates with his mother, Kathleen, to challenge society’s often reductive perception of the nurturing mother. Together, they refuse to condense her identity and their relationship, insisting on the pluralities of existence. Pixy Liao builds on dismantling labels and fixed roles with her work Experimental Relationship. Through play and humour, she subverts the idealised dynamics of heterosexual relationships, shifting gender roles and undoing years of cultural conditioning. Both artists animate how the camera is a collaborative tool in rerooting the notion of family in more expansive terms.

For Alba Zari, the reality of family is entrenched in the Christian cult she was born into, known as The Children of God (now called The Family International). Founded in California by David Berg in 1968, the cult was reported to encourage sex with minors and force women into prostitution as a recruitment strategy. The practice also tragically separated the ‘Jesus Babies’ – the children conceived in the process – from their mothers. In Occult, Zari metabolises her personal experience through various sources, including cult propaganda, educational materials, comics, video stills and her family album. In this collision of materials, she uncovers the dissonance of belonging in the context of sexual abuse and colonial practices disguised as Christian evangelism.

The familiar bond is an indelible part of who we are. In refusing to condense the critical way it shapes how we move through the world, we can imagine new possibilities of togetherness. Through radically divergent visual languages, Chosen Family illuminates our instinct to belong, to live in community and declare loyalty to one another.