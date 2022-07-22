Ones to Watch through the years: Where are they now? With Max Pinckers, Diana Markosian and Kennedi Carter.

Max Pinckers: In the last decade, my focus hasn’t changed but my process is endlessly in flux. I continue to make work that attempts to reconcile a critical self reflexive attitude towards photography while at the same time emotionally and empathically engaging with people and their stories. Collaboration has become central to my practice, not only with the people I make documentaries with, but the process of making work with other artists, historians and researchers. Coincidence and intuition have also come to play an increasingly important role; incorporating elements whose significance is not immediately obvious as a way of extending the documentary gesture, incorporating shared meaning that stand outside accepted definitions of reality.

Having the opportunity to work in North Korea on assignment for The New Yorker in 2017 was a unique experience. I was there with my assistant Victoria Gonzalez-Figueras and American journalist Evan Osnos during the height of political tensions and the looming possibility of a nuclear war. Kim Jong-un was considering a missile strike on Guam while Trump was taunting “little rocket man” on Twitter. During the four-day visit, we were strictly monitored and guided by government officials at all times. The work made on assignment later became a book and exhibition installation titled Red Ink, which was awarded the Leica Oskar Barnack Award in 2018.

Two significant recent highlights in my career presenting my first museum solo exhibition, Double Bind, at FOMU Fotomuseum Antwerp, which brought together work from the past six years produced during my time as a doctoral researcher.

Since 2015, I’ve been working on Unhistories, a long-term documentary in collaboration with Mau Mau war veterans, Kenyans who survived colonial violence, historians, artists, activists, writers, archivists, universities and museums. Together we aim to (re)visualise the fight for Kenyan independence from British colonial rule in the 1950s. With most of the colonial archives deliberately destroyed, hidden or manipulated, we attempt to create new “imagined records” that fill in the missing gaps of historical archives. A collaborative attempt at reimagining possible futures of reparation and reconciliation. There is currently a presentation of this project at Hamburger Kunsthalle in the group exhibition Give and Take: Images Upon Images, on show until 28 August.

Over time I’ve learned the importance of always maintaining the integrity of my work and the ethics surrounding its consumption. More than ever, it’s crucial to be conscious about the larger frameworks and power structures in which work is presented. Where does the money come from? Who ultimately benefits from it? Is it used to propagate certain ideologies that we may not agree with? Or are we mere ‘content providers’ in an attention economy driven by content marketing to create venture capital and future growth potential with the aim of generating profits from advertising for its investors?

Being able to make documentary projects with my partner Victoria for the past 10 years has been the highlight of my career. Her role as an assistant, researcher, logistical expert, book distributor and sparring partner has been invaluable. As life and work partners, it’s an enormous privilege to share this experience together, which has been the most beautiful part of making this work.

