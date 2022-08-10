Aaron Schuman pictures Italy through the eyes of a traveller

On first look, it appears more like a diary than a traditional photobook. Inside, Sonata’s departures from the norm continue. A map of Italy adorns its inside cover and its images, presented without comment or caption, fill little more than half of the book’s pages. This choice – to present many of the images alone and with vast borders – gives each the feeling of a postcard, a snapshot of memory from Schuman’s four-year exploration of Italy.
The images vary widely in subject and, by employing the classical three movement form of a Sonata, in style. The book’s first movement, exposition, is filled with bold, curious and atmospheric moments – sunlight, statues and cracks in museum walls. Its second, development, presents a change of pace – detailed, black and white images of fruit trees and their shadows fill page after page.
As the name suggests, Sonata’s final movement, recapitulation, returns once more to its earlier style and subjects. However, images here have a stronger sense of confrontation. Statues stare resolutely out from these final pages, accompanied by bones, teeth and bare breasts.
Throughout Sonata, Schuman invites us to explore an Italy that is as much of the mind as of the world, an Italy soaked in the euphoria and terror, harmony and dissonance of its cultural and historical legacies. Themes of gender, race and religion all haunt this book’s pages, as Schuman strives to convey an objective reality, exploring what Italy has represented to countless travellers – including Goethe – who have ventured there before him.
Sonata by Aaron Schuman is published by MACK.