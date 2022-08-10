Aaron Schuman pictures Italy through the eyes of a traveller

The photographer’s latest book revists the words of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe to explore Italy’s cultural and historical legacies

Between the years 1786 and 1788, German poet, novelist and natural philosopher Johann Wolfgang von Goethe journeyed through Italy. The resulting book from his travels, Italian Journey, inspired both a renewed interest in the classical art of ancient Greece and, among young Germans, a desire to emulate his pilgrimage.

During his time in Italy, Goethe asked himself: “In putting my powers of observation to the test, I have found a new interest in life…Can I learn to look at things with clear, fresh eyes? How much can I take in at a single glance? Can the grooves of old mental habits be effaced?” Over the past four years, photographer Aaron Schuman – yet another to be inspired by Goethe’s travels – has revisited many of these same questions.

Taken during the American photographer’s own journeys through Italy, Schuman has now compiled his studies of Goethe’s “sense-impressions” into a new book. Published by MACK, the dark red, fabric covered volume bears the title, Sonata, embossed in gold across its cover.