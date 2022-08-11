OCD has a PR problem: How Portrait of Britain brought an alternative depiction to the fore

As a winner of Portrait of Britain, Norton’s photograph was displayed in public spaces all over the UK, giving the image and its subject matter a far greater public forum than had it been shown in a conventional gallery setting. In doing so, the portrait presented itself to members of the public who perhaps would not seek out photography, or indeed imagery that depicts the realities of living with a mental health condition. Portrait of Britain is inherently democratic in that sense. “It is beautiful because people from my hometown have seen the portrait in Nottingham train station and recognise it as my mum and sister,” says Norton. “It was displayed in St Pancras which is where I get the train back home. It was in Waterloo. It was in Birmingham, which is where my Dad’s family are from.”

For Norton, having her portrait feature in Portrait of Britain has been a unique experience, impacting both her work as a photographer and her as an individual. Seeing such a personal portrait – after all, the subjects are her mother and her sister, both in the midst of serious health battles – in such a public exhibition, had an emotional impact on Norton. “It was really surreal and quite emotional,” she says. “I am so incredibly proud of them. They have both been so brave through their experiences.”

Being selected as a Portrait of Britain winner has also benefited Norton’s wider series, Twenty Seconds to Safety. Her intention in making the work was always to initiate discussion around Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. “I wanted to find a way to give space to Katie’s emotions, so that a stranger could have an insight into what it felt like,” she says. “That was really important and I felt photography could do that.” In that sense, reflects Norton, “the public nature of Portrait of Britain is so fitting”.