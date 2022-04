Singh was born in New Delhi in 1961, the oldest of four sisters. At 18, she had plans to become a graphic designer and embarked on a course in visual communication at the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad. It was here that Singh found photography. The artist was assigned to make a book and decided to document the renowned tabla player Zakir Hussain performing at a concert in Bombay. Her initial attempt failed after an organiser forbade her from photographing, pushing her into the crowd. However, the 18-year-old Singh persisted, waiting for Hussain outside, where she confronted him directly, convincing the musician to allow her access. The encounter marked the advent of a years-long collaboration that saw Singh accompany Hussain on tour for six successive winters, culminating in her first photobook, Zakir Hussain: A Photo Essay, published by Himalayan Books in 1987.

The publication – the maquette of which is on show in Dancing with my Camera – encapsulates the documentary style that defined Singh’s early practice. Indeed, in 1987, the artist persuaded her mother to contribute her dowry money toward Singh studying at the International Center of Photography in New York. Here, she also interned for the late American photojournalist Mary Ellen Mark. However, after working as a photojournalist for several years, Singh became disillusioned, feeling she could not go on “earning a living from the distress of others”.

Nonetheless, the photobook has remained a central element of Singh’s practice, providing a means for the artist to liberate the image from the flatness of the wall, imbuing it, and audiences’ experience of it, with movement. “I have a different connection to photography. I want to share the possibility of a more physical experience of images with you. That’s why it’s been important to find all these different forms,” Singh says, referencing the many structures she has developed. From the photobook to the mobile museum – a form she conceived in 2013 with the Museum Bhavan, which has since become the uniting title for her travelling family of nine “museums”; large-scale, free-standing wooden structures that hold a multitude of images. These come alive in the show, encouraging visitors to physically engage with the work – to move around it and draw connections within individual pieces and between different forms themselves.