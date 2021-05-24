How is the internet and instantaneous nature of media changing the photography industry? Gem Fletcher investigates.

By now, it’s clear that where and how we locate ourselves in regard to these networks is an inherently messy experience. It’s not surprising that celebrity culture and the notion of reality TV have infiltrated the photo industry. What is surprising is how it has taken hold – both on photographers and the industry at large. Cotton’s essay Process, Content and Dissemination: Photography and Music from Words without Pictures (2008) was prophetic in its argument that photography was on a similar trajectory to the music industry when it came to its reformation. Arguably the photographer and their persona are often considered more valuable than their actual photographs. Social media presence now plays a deciding factor in commissioning, both editorially and commercially, often leading to photographers investing more time in mastering the PR cycle than their work itself. Of course, artists throughout history have sought notoriety, but social media has accelerated this. Let’s be clear: photographers are largely beholden to this new world order and, right or wrong, this is how the industry functions in the present. However, we are already witnessing the repercussions of this as the industry grows more homogenous.

“Social media has turned up the volume on this by making it quantifiable,” the photographer Charlie Engman tells me. “It was always a competition in a way, but now there is a scorecard. It forces people to move in ways that are not natural – people are biochemically addicted to the score sheet. It’s induced some more repugnant aspects of self-branding or self-mythologising –that everyone does. That’s where the internet’s difficulty really lies – people are so orientated towards attention, profit and productivity, it makes everything feel pressurised in a way that is unnecessary and unhelpful.”