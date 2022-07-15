Ones to Watch Community 2022: Plantation, Ismail Zaïdy, Wei Zihan and Justin Aranha

Plantation

Nominated by Cédrine Scheidig

Plantation is the moniker for Nigerian photographer and artist Ayomide Tejuoso, whose work seeks to interrogate and liberate the full complexity of Black life. Often employing her body as the primary medium, she makes personal work that confronts urgent and stigmatised topics like mental health and sexual violence. In this act of turning the inside out, she metabolises her own experiences while holding space for her community to speak up and share their own. “The act of creation brings me life and a deep sense of self,” she tells me. With her uncompromising and subversive style, Plantation has one mission: to start a revolution.

Informed by the visual interventions of Arthur Jafa, Tyler Mitchell, Kristin Lee Moolman and Rafael Pavarotti, Plantation’s practice is inspired by community and world-building as much as it is by the individual act of making photographs. Being part of a rich lineage of Black artistic production is what gives her life force and plays into her mission to recentre marginalised voices. “I think about how Deana [Lawson] coined such a distinct language,” Plantation says. “And kids like me are following her explorations – studying the Black body in the Black home. I think about how Carrie Mae Weems shaped Deana’s visual language. We are all exploring and moving in this cycle – a collective visual exploration. It’s repetitive but revolutionary, connecting all the dots.”

Cédrine Scheidig, who nominated Plantation, adds: “She is part of a younger generation of artists who challenge the possibilities of what Blackness can be and signifies. She renews the imaginary around Black bodies, wrapping them in a universe and a deep internal battle, in a search for self that embraces the darkness of the world, far from all the clichés of violence projected onto the Black bodies.”

plantationofficial.com