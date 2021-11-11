Deana Lawson’s new monograph collects 15 years of images that engage and challenge the picturing of Black life

The New York artist has been aware of the transformational power of image-making since she was nine years old, when she and her sister Dana assisted a photoshoot of their mother. Together they fetched outfits, moved furniture and rearranged props so their mother could make images for a pin-up calendar – a gift for their father. In a lecture for the Art Institute of Chicago, Lawson describes “stomping off to her room mid-shoot”, unsure at the time if she was jealous because she wanted to model or be the photographer.

Still, she knew intrinsically that she coveted a deeper engagement with the process. In many ways, these images were a prophecy. They encapsulate many of the themes at the heart of her work today – family relationships, corporality, love, and the expansive narratives of fantasy and desire created through picture-making.

Lawson never intended to be an artist. She studied international business until an encounter with Diane Arbus’ work captivated her by demonstrating photography’s potential to access a psychological space. Before she started making her own images, Lawson spent hours poring over her father’s family albums, charmed by their intimacy, ceremony and ritual. She began collecting vernacular photography of African American life, scouring flea markets and garage sales for unwanted images that contained a magnetic portrayal of the everyday.

Lawson describes the pictures as capturing “Black innocence” – everyday photos of Black people enjoying life, riding bikes, embracing their babies and hanging out. “Images free from the baggage of history and the violence done to our bodies and community,” she once described. Together the photographs inform the spirit of her work and summon more expansive notions of family that trace lineages across time and geography.