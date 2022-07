“I want to provide positive representations of people of colour and people from under-resourced areas,” says Deal, who dedicates his practice to uplifting cultural representations of his community

Colby Deal’s debut book, Beautiful Still, resembles an old family album. Bound in a leathery burgundy cover, it is filled with intimate joyful moments shared between families and friends. The photographs are made in Houston’s Third Ward, a predominantly Black neighbourhood where Deal was born and raised. The photographer has been documenting his community with the intention to uplift cultural representations and depictions of communities of colour, which are often portrayed with negative connotations.

Deal is a firm believer in the transformative potential of photography. “People of colour and people from under-resourced communities are always shown negative images about themselves,” he said, in an interview with British Journal of Photography in August 2020.

Some images are candid, while others are staged, often drawn from Deal’s own memories. The image of two men playing chess [above], for example, is based on the close relationship between his father and uncle, who would regularly play chess in the front garden. “That picture is like a poised memory… about how seeing this as a child affected my upbringing,” he explains. “But it also speaks about the struggles of living in America, raising a family, having to work, and having to think critically as you move ahead, like chess.”