Ones to Watch through the years: Where are they now? With Jim Mortram, Sipho Gongxeka, Karolina Wojtas and Spandita Malik

Jim Mortram: The past couple of years have been very tough for all of us [in the community documented in Small Town Inertia]. Many people, including myself, are still self isolating due to us caring for a loved one who is vulnerable or being vulnerable themselves. We have kept in close contact via social messaging through the entirety of the pandemic. It’s a relief to check in with one another a few times a week. It’s been very, very difficult though – austerity, Covid-19, the cost of living crisis – it’s one attack after another and those at the bottom of society bear the weight for those at the top’s folly and failing. Always have.

As none of the issues facing people within the book [Small Town Inertia] have ceased or even dissipated – in truth things have got far worse – the work carries on, despite Covid-19 and having to isolate.

I’m terrible at keeping track of these things, but there have been many highlights since 2013. The include publishing volume one of Small Town Inertia and selling out two editions; appearing on the cover of British Journal of Photography [February 2019] a solo exhibition at Side Gallery in Newcastle, new books with Café Royal Books, a virtual exhibition with Oxford Brookes University.

Most recently, there was the huge success with Photo Print Day on social media, where anyone can exchange any type of photographic print for a maximum donation of £10 to charity. We made a pop-up event online a week after I had the idea and raised thousands for those enduring the war in Ukraine. There’s more to come. Look out for a three-day event happening in September.

At the opening of the solo show at Side Gallery I gave a lecture. Or, as I like to call it, ‘a chat’ with an audience. I pulled out my phone and asked those in attendance at the gallery to applaud all the people who so selflessly shared their stories with me [in Small Town Inertia], – shared them with us all – and I recorded it. Upon returning home I filmed everyone’s reaction to the recording of the applause. That was very special to me because that was the promise that I made at the start of all of this: to amplify these voices so they might be witnessed and appreciated. Whatever I decide to do in the future it will always be rooted within a community.

jamortram.co.uk