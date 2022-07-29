Ones to Watch through the years: Where are they now? With Jim Mortram, Sipho Gongxeka, Karolina Wojtas and Spandita Malik

Spandita Malik: The past couple of years have been challenging. I have had to pivot my practice multiple times. I wasn’t able to travel to India to continue my collaborative practice or meet with my family and friends due to the border closure [during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown].
Over the last year, the community of women whom I’ve worked with before, came together to collaborate in a disparate world of thought and support during the fragmented times we found ourselves in. We collaborated through international mail and phone calls, but more importantly during the process of creation, we could build a community to support, hear and listen to each other in a different but significant manner, whatever deemed necessary. During these fragmented times, the community of women I work with have gone through mayhem of constant grief and ever changing lives in a pandemic; it became crucial to sustain the community.
I think my favourite project has been Vadhu (2021). While the women and I communicated through a Whatsapp group, they also shared valuable insights with me about life, stories and sometimes they shared recipes. While we have talked a lot about change, the kind that was inevitable and the kind of hopeful daydreams, the past and the present have existed and erupted on occasions simultaneously. The women met in their backyards, bringing with them photo albums, mostly wedding photographs and the conversation started; they talked of themselves, the self they saw in the photographs of the past, a narrative of someone transformed as we walked through the memory lanes of many decades. Memories that existed in the photograph, skipped timelines, often jumped, sometimes ground to halt on different occasions informed a new shape of the memory. They embroider the portraits of the past, recalling, recollecting, remembering and reclaiming the narrative of the portrait in sync with the present; the language of embroidery reshapes the memory of the photograph.
I’m currently working in India on continuing the series Nā́ri (2019-Ongoing). I’m also travelling to states I haven’t been to before to collaborate with women to expand the project in dying embroideries and crafts.
My dream project will be to start a non-profit school of arts for underprivileged children in India as well as continuing my projects in social-practice. With few opportunities available, art in India is reserved for the middle class or the elite. I want to create a structure to eliminate the initial cost of equipment and tools for children to learn.
The highlight of my career so far? It has to be winning the 30: New and Emerging Photographers Award this year.
