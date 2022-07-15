Ones to Watch Community 2022: Luciana Demichelis, Sadia Marium, Sjoerd Knibbeler and Maria Kniaginin Ciszewska.

Sjoerd Knibbeler

Nominated by Christelle Boulé

The physical limitations of photography have always been a source of inspiration for Sjoerd Knibbeler. The Amsterdam-based artist spent his childhood in forests or by the sea with his father, an amateur biologist and photographer. “We would go bird watching, catching insects, looking for rare plants or mushrooms,” says Knibbeler. “When I was old enough, he gave me my first pair of binoculars, followed by a microscope and finally a camera and taught me how to use them. There was always a quest involved in finding a certain species, and I kept lists of my observations.” However, he adds, “the adventure of it all was always more interesting to me than the factual outcomes.” This obsessive desire to manipulate the elements and discover how things work is now the beating heart of his creative practice.

Over the last decade, Knibbeler’s visual experiments have seen him try to capture the wind in a photograph, build model spaceships and satellites, which he photographed at night with the moon as his only light source and he created a camera obscura to refract light in its spectral colours. These experiments in materiality are born from a rigorous mechanical process where the artist invests months experimenting before finding his image. His most recent self-directed challenge was to build a waterfall. Flooding his studio multiple times, the 6ft installation was activated hundreds of times for him to capture the variations on camera.

“Each new work or series involves learning a new skill, and this becomes an integral part of the work,” Knibbeler says of his process. “It could be origami, wood or metal working, glass cutting and at the moment it is making silicone moulds. I never become very proficient at any of those skills because they only serve a specific purpose for this one work or series. I’ve learned that apart from the actual physical results, I need to experience the struggle and have a genuine sense of discovery in the process of learning.”

“For me, his work is important because he mixes photography and science in creative ways,” says Christelle Boulé, who nominated Knibbeler. “His work is incredibly beautiful, but the most interesting part is how he creates them.”

