Based in Tokyo, Chinese photographer Wang Lu employs a chameleon-like approach to the medium, exploring subjects ranging from personal history to migration and cultural identity

Blue-hued and dark, Wang Lu’s recent project Now here, Now there is full of images turned strange in post-production. Figures are rendered faceless, buildings appear spectral, and inverted pictures of trees loom against black skies. Together they have a disorienting feel, as if guiding us through unknown terrain.

The project began in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic restricted the Tokyo-based photographer from going home to China. “I was curious to see how it had changed, so I decided to use a digital map to visualise ‘going home’ in another way. I sketched out a way using Baidu Maps – a Chinese app similar to Google Maps – and then combined it with old photographs I had taken in my hometown,” she explains. In response to the pandemic, Wang added images of hand-washing, as well as digital interventions, such as redacted texts, to introduce further layers.