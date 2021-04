The work poses challenges regarding depiction and representation. In an interview with The University of Texas Press, Bey said of the bombing victims that he sought to “make them real”, and both these later works deal with the idea of resurrection. One question that they raise is: what does it mean to resurrect a life widely known through death? It’s a question that artists, institutions and activists struggle with when it comes to Birmingham and the many other historic locations known for violence. Indeed, it may be hard to interpret the language of history without repackaging violence through words and images that are foreign to those who were not there. So translations risk becoming assumptions, miscommunicating history’s message. Bey does not seem intimidated by this.

The late Maurice Berger wrote that Bey transforms the “epochal story into a flesh and blood reality…through images of contemporary Americans who are no different from us”. Sometimes audiences may feel they have to see it to believe it. But it depends on who is looking because the violence many have yet to escape is still a lived reality. I wondered about Bey’s approach and care when photographing vulnerable subjects, and asked him about this. He told me, “Because certain kinds of photographs more closely resemble reality, they tend to have more credibility. I consider myself to be a humanist, someone who is trying to provoke the human community into a conversation with itself.”

For the underrepresented, Bey says, “I make my work as a way of reshaping the experience of the world; to look at it and engage with it on my terms and reframe whatever the dominant narrative might be”. As Bey continues his work chronicling Black people’s lives, we should hope one day the people he has highlighted for others will see true freedom themselves.