Maya-Inès Touam investigates the intersection of her dual identity

Touam builds a self out of found objects, both Western and African. She describes this as a “creolisation”, a “poetry of everyday life and the beauty of the objects that surround us”. For Touam, we are what we collect. “I began Replica to understand who I was and the environment I grew up in,” she says. “I am presenting the beauty of hybridisation. Location is important in my work, but never visible.”

Photography historian and writer Taous Dahmani nominated Touam for Ones to Watch. She describes her work as “layered and complex. Maya-Inès’ compositions offer a unique body of work and iconography that hybridises references and creolises elements of diverse cultures,” she says.

Touam also draws on her knowledge of art history, with Replica being a “deconstruction and reappropriation” of the French Modernist painter Henri Matisse. “I wanted to explore the idea of photographic Fauvism,” she explains, referencing the colour-over-realism style of the early 20th century. “I wanted to work around his pictorial reflection, his ease in working with colour and spatiality.”