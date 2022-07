When Christelle Boulé arrived in Europe, she was struck by the scent of perfume that lingered dense in the air wherever she went. “It’s just not part of the culture in Montréal in the same way,” says the Canada-born photographer, who relocated to Switzerland in 2010 and now divides her time between Lausanne and Paris. “During my first year, I’d notice so many different smells as I was walking down the street. It was almost aggressive.” Over time, though, she not only learned to tolerate this olfactory assault but became enamoured, inspired, and even obsessed by it.

Born in 1984, Boulé began studying fine art but switched to graphic design, prompted by concerns about how she would make a living after graduating. Following several years working, she opted to do an MA in photography at the highly regarded École Cantonale d’Art de Lausanne. Her course mates seemed to have already found their niche – several of them chose fashion, others architecture. It was only when a tutor asked Boulé what it was that she truly loved that it hit her. “Perfume,” she says. “I decided I would make photography about perfume.”