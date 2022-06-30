Debashish Chakrabarty’s luminous images are an inquiry the cosmos and our existence within it

“Photography works as a home that holds all my enquiries and explorations of the various kinds of human experiences,” says Chakrabarty

As a schoolboy in Dhaka in the 1990s, Debashish Chakrabarty was captivated by images from the Hubble Space Telescope. The writings of astronomer Carl Sagan and string theorist Michio Kaku inspired him to look at the cosmos, not only from a scientific perspective but from a political one as well.

“I could have become a scientist if I had been a better student,” jokes Chakrabarty. He was particularly drawn to the fundamentals of light, and how in photosynthesis, light is the origin of life. Since there were no observatories in Bangladesh, Chakrabarty searched for a way to recreate astronomical events himself.

As a mechanical practice, photography became an organic extension of this interest. But much like a scientist observing the universe, the apparatus was only part of the equation. “I’m not really concerned about the technological aspects of photography. I have other questions about me, my existence, and what’s happening around me that I want to make sense of,” Chakrabarty explains. “Photography works as a home that holds all my enquiries and explorations of the various kinds of human experiences.”