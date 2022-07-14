Ones to Watch Community 2022: Leonardo Scotti, Aishah Kenton, Fares Zaitoon and Arun Vijai.

Leonardo Scotti

Nominated by Zhong Lin

Human vulnerability and the idiosyncratic nature of everyday life are the heroes of Leanardo Scotti’s visual world. From a king cobra and a sunlit crotch to crying babies and confused dogs, his portfolio lands like a sucker punch to the chest. Playing with signs and symbols, the Italian photographer encloses infinite messages that speak to the frenetic experience of modern life and how it imprints on our psyche. For Scotti, photography is less about reproducing reality and more an attempt to reach for the emotions and experiences that our language, visual or otherwise, has limited ways to describe. The result is an irreverent stream of consciousness that disarms and delights in equal measure.

In his latest series, made for biennial art magazine (90)antiope, he collaborated with artist Emanuele Marcuccio. The duo focused on their approach instead of the outcome, liberating their creative process. “We decided to go to a remote place in the middle of winter,” Scotti explains. “We spent a timeless week surrounded by calm and desolation. We were interested in everyday domestic intimacies that could somehow reflect our feelings [at the time].” The images feel unexpected, even sometimes absurd, uniting seemingly disconnected experiences from a painful bike accident to an exploding milk carton. Together they unravel notions of cause and effect with schadenfreude undertones.

It’s not just his astute observational work that defines his unique aesthetic. Scotti’s carefully constructed fashion images prioritise mood and emotionality over clothing and style, culminating in a playful and unexpected approach to storytelling. Scotti brings his joyful photographs to the masses without compromise, working for the likes of Burberry and JW Anderson, and T Magazine and Vogue Italia. “I like how the attention to detail is captured,” says Zhong Lin, who nominated Scotti. “It feels like an underlying statement in a silent protest is being advocated for.”

leonardoscotti.com