Cristobal Ascencio alters his family history through technological interventions

At the age of 30, Ascencio learned that his father’s death – 14 years ago – was by suicide. The shocking news prompted him to revisit and reinterpret his family archive

Growing up in Guadalajara in western Mexico, Cristobal Ascencio’s first memory of photography was not about cameras but about photographs. “I spent a lot of time as a kid looking at our family albums and having long conversations with my mum and dad, asking questions about everything,” he remembers. “At some point, I started making my own little collections, stealing photos from those albums and keeping them to myself.” He received his first camera after his father passed away when he was 16. Since then, photography has become his companion – a way to process intangible thoughts and emotions by giving them shape.

Three years ago, aged 30, Ascencio learned that his father’s death was by suicide. His grieving process began all over again. Around the same time, he encountered Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s 2010 film Uncle Boonmee. The movie’s narrative revolves around ghosts who return to the family and look through a photo album to learn about the moments missed.

“It was so simple and so powerful,” says Ascencio. “What would happen if I was able to get that moment with my dad or with whomever I wanted to? What would I show them?” The film became a driving force behind his new project: Las flores mueren dos veces. Ascencio began to revisit old family albums, and as his memories of his father changed, he felt that the photographs needed to change as well.