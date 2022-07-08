Tension and discomfort: Marysia Swietlicka’s practice is driven by themes of religion, eroticism, illness and spirituality

The Polish photographer’s work is often rooted in the political and social landscape of her home country

Growing up in Poland in a family of medical professionals, Marysia Swietlicka never felt as if her interest in visuals could turn into something serious. She recalls travelling with her grandfather from his village back to Warsaw at the age of 16, peering out of a train window. “I was looking out on the Polish landscape, watching the golden fields swimming in August heat, with birds fishing for bugs and smaller animals,” she reflects. “I thought about how much I wanted to go into cinematography, creating my own worlds like Tarkovsky, but I knew I didn’t have the technical knowledge. When my grandpa asked me about my plans for studies, I started to convince him, and myself, that architecture was the right path. That lie didn’t last long, and at the end of high school, I started looking up photography courses in Europe.”

Swietlicka attended the Royal Academy of Art in The Hague (KABK) and graduated from there with a BA in 2020. She has produced numerous bodies of work, always playing with the human form. Each image tells a story, and when they are brought together, we bear witness to an inner universe that is complex yet cohesive. She addresses the intricacies of mother-daughter relationships, illness, religion and spirituality, each excavated and gingerly interpreted out of the artist’s cultural and geographical context.