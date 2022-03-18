The 2022 Biennale für aktuelle Fotografie investigates an entanglement of issues affecting humanity today

We’re discussing the 2022 edition of the Biennale für aktuelle Fotografie, curated by Sikking, and which takes place from 19 March to 22 May 2022 across the German cities Mannheim, Ludwigshafen and Heidelberg. Sikking has conceived of six exhibitions for the biennial, which feature artists whose work is rooted in “the field of extended documentary photography”. These image-makers generally engage in long-term projects, developing multi-layered narratives that acknowledge their own and their collaborators’ points of view. Collectively, the work investigates contemporary issues, from the destruction of nature to the increasing prevalence of technology.

The exhibition Contested Landscapes delves into environmental challenges while Changing Ecosystems investigates the impact of human activity on the natural world. Meanwhile, Narratives of Resistance considers conflicts between governments and marginalised populations, while Bodies in (e)motion explores the human body as an instrument for expressing identity. Elsewhere, Shaping Data comprises work responding to the impact of digital technologies on our bodies, opinions and lives. And Collective Minds showcases artists who have created online and offline networks with young people worldwide. Seemingly disparate, these shows represent a constellation of related concerns, says Sikking, and invite visitors to find their own interpretation of their combined message.