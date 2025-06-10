Traditions in Transition: Announcing the winners of OpenWalls Spotlight

Her resulting photographic project, The Kitchen God Series, is the winner of BJP’s 2025 OpenWalls Award in partnership with WePresent, the arts platform of WeTransfer and Galerie Huit Arles. Using food as a focus point, it is a staged and eccentric exploration of how cultural identity and ritual show up in the homes of New York’s Vietnamese youth; how our connection to culture can evolve outside of, and away from, its original context. It also invites the audience to take on the role of a Kitchen God.

“I was inspired by this ‘in-between’ space that many people in my generation who decide to move away from home exist in,” Nguyen says. “We maintain a living connection to Vietnam. We also get to take part in American culture. But sometimes we struggle with access to both in different ways. It’s a new space of identity that requires a new language, and I see my visual approach as a way of building that.”

Nguyen comes from a photojournalism background, but The Kitchen God Series is far from documentary. “It’s an impossible task to try to find ‘truth’ in any one thing,” she says – and so the myth of the Kitchen Gods became a playground for exploring identity through both reality and fiction; folklore and personal history. The images are subjective, performative, uniquely stylised; much like individuals’ approaches to tradition itself.

From friends staring uncomfortably down the lens as they raise a glass over food, to Nguyen herself, trouserless and snacking in her bedroom, the playful awkwardness and palpable intimacy of the images is what makes them so compelling: there is an unnerving sense that you have just walked into a room you are not supposed to be in. That sense of secrecy between viewer and image also reflects the guilt, even shame, Nguyen explains, about what goes on behind closed doors that you might not want a Kitchen God, or your family, to see – such as eating in bed, or sex.