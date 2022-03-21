Campbell Addy on his mission to champion Black visibility, creativity, and the pioneers that came before him

From international covers to celebrity portraits, Campbell Addy has become one of the most in-demand photographers of his generation. As his debut monograph is published, the 28-year-old reflects on his meteoric rise

In early summer 2010, Campbell Addy was in detention at his school in Croydon, south London. His punishment was to reorganise the library. Addy had been around cameras his whole life, but he only knew photography through the documentation of ceremony and celebration within the Jehovah’s Witness community he grew up in. On the dusty, cluttered bookshelves of the library, 16-year old Addy discovered a different kind of visual language, pulling out books by the likes of Nick Knight, Norman Parkinson, and Irving Penn.

“I had never seen images like it,” he remembers. “Photography, but in a wholly artistic manner. Not commercial, and not the kind of thing you saw in galleries at the time. [They] broke the rules, and showed me that photography could be whatever I wanted it to be.”

This encounter led him to study photography at A-level, and soon the camera became his tool to seek out new worlds. “It’s a gateway. I could go up to people in the club and ask to take a picture of their clothes, as it was easier than saying hello,” he says. And, like for many young photographers, the camera gave him freedom. “It was my way out of the house… an excuse to get out,” he says. “It was one of the only things during my childhood that wasn’t controlled or defined by religion or upbringing.”

But without the widespread visibility of other Black photographers at the time, Addy found it difficult to locate himself within the industry. It wasn’t until he studied photography at Central Saint Martins that he began to consider the practice as a career. Fellow student Ibrahim Kamara – the now world-famous stylist and editor-in-chief at Dazed – declared to Addy: “Babe, you are a photographer.” For Addy, this was a wake-up call. “It was like he had said the sky is blue. There was no question – I am a photographer.”