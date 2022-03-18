Picnic: A new space for photography in East Sussex

Opening this weekend, the non-profit organisation and photobook library occupies a 19th century seafront building in St Leonards-on-Sea

In March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, artists Nick Ballon and Alma Haser felt an urge to “give back” to the community. A year earlier, they had bought a studio space along the seafront in St Leonards-on-Sea in East Sussex, within a listed 19th century building. Its basement houses their personal studio, “but we also had this long, thin shop upstairs,” says Ballon. “Working as an artist can be quite solitary… It made sense not to rent [the upstairs space], and think about how it might benefit the community instead.”

Bellon began talking to local artist Georgina Cook, who shared similar ideas about creating a non-profit arts organisation. As well as organising workshops and events for children and young people, they wanted to nurture a space where the public could engage with photobooks.

“We’ve done some research in our local library, and they had about two photographic books within the art section,” says Ballon. With the aim of creating a reference library aimed at a local audience, they began collecting donations. So far, they have received around 300 photobooks from 60-70 publishers and independent artists.