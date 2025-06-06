A new museum in Rotterdam explores a century of global diaspora through photography in The Family of Migrants

Fenix is a new art museum dedicated to the theme of migration – their inaugural exhibition is a contemporary spin on a legacy show

Fenix, the recently-opened museum along Rotterdam’s city harbour, focuses on both stories and visuals of migration. It is no coincidence that the enormous building in which it is housed formerly served as the departure and entry point for millions of emigrants in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Amongst the museum’s three debut exhibitions, The Family of Migrants is directly inspired by The Family of Man, the infamous 1955 photography show overseen by photographer and curator Edward Steichen at the MoMA. Its aim was “celebrating the universal aspects of the human experience”; it toured the world for eight years, drawing millions of visitors. Instead of being structured from birth to death – as the original did – the Dutch exhibition chronicles departure, travel and arrival. The original images were pasted on wooden panels – no frames, no glass, no picture mount – and The Family of Migrants does a “more modern take on it,” per Hanneke Mantel, head of exhibitions and collections at Fenix and curator of The Family of Migrants. The museum has custom-designed aluminum frames, fitting around the photograph to the millimeter: the striking hanging of ceiling-suspended photographs and large-scale images printed onto fabric near 200 in total.

Cumulatively, they explore human movement – voluntary and involuntary – and the anguish, doubt, and hope that underpins uncertain journeys. “The aim was to remove all barriers… that could make you feel like [you’re] looking at an object or an artwork,” Mantel explains. “The most important thing in the selection has been to tell this human story and to make sure visitors have a connection with the people in the photos.”