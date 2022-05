Louis de Rohan is the moving image winner of Decade of Change. The 51-year-old photographer and climate activist wins with Los Guardianes, a documentary short filmed in 2015 in the Sierra Nevada mountains of Northern Colombia. The film shares the environmental wisdom of two elders from indigenous tribes, the Arhuaco and the Kogis, as they discuss their beliefs. “For them, nature and community are both ruled by the single primitive sacred law of nature, and for thousands of years they have avoided colonisation and their culture has survived,” explains Rohan. “That’s all begun changing in the last 100 years, though, with their civilisations coming under threat from human rights violations, settlers establishing plantations, armed conflict, and climate change altering the conditions in which this agricultural community survives.” He was compelled to create Los Guardianes when travelling with fellow filmmaker and collaborator Eduardo Pedrosa. They shot the film in black and white because it’s “a powerful medium for photojournalism – appropriately intense to carry the weight of the subject matter and show our respect for this moment in history.”

“We are at a tipping point,” says Rohan, who began his career as an environmental correspondent for The European Newspaper. “Humanity is paralysed by an existential crisis, indigenous cultures are in rapid decline, and yet, as the global population explodes, threatening the future of the natural world, their vanishing wisdom holds the key to a profound understanding of how humanity can live in balance with it. My vision is to build a body of work that documents that broken connection, using visual storytelling in a time of unprecedented crisis.”

Alongside his film, Rohan also has a photograph in the Decade of Change single image category, which includes 30 winning images by 22 photographers. It depicts two Kogi people, taken on the same trip as Los Guardianes was filmed. Meanwhile, winning images by Sonia Bhamra and Ayesha Jones also speak to the wisdom we might learn from ancient culture.