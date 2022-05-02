The threat of an aggressive disease ravaging the olive trees in Italy is documented in Caimi | Piccinni’s new book

Blending a variety of photographic techniques, the duo draw on the power of photography to tell a story of a heritage at risk of eradication

In 2013, the first outbreak of the plant pathogen Xylella fastidiosa was detected in Puglia, southern Italy. Native to the Americas, the aggressive bacterium raged through farmlands causing various diseases, including olive quick decline syndrome. It has infected and killed hundreds of thousands of olive trees, some over 100 years old. Land once rich with olive harvest is now haunted with the skeletons of dead tree silhouettes. The Italian heel, as the Puglia region is nicknamed, is responsible for some 40 per cent of Italy’s olive oil production, and supplies around 12 per cent of the world’s. Yet as infections persist and containment has been slow, the disease has continued to spread and is slowly crippling the economy and the families behind it.

Not long after the outbreak was detected in 2013, Jean-Marc Caimi and Valentina Piccinni travelled to Puglia. Piccinni is originally from the region, which was partly why the photographic duo, also known as Caimi | Piccinni, became interested in the story. That, and the suspicion that the reports they were watching and reading were sorely underrepresenting the complexity of the situation and the experience of the farmers directly affected by the epidemic.