Artists told Greene that “blue lotus” brought good luck, and indeed it did. “Some now-famous artists like Koon Wai Bong, Lee Kit, Sarah Lai, and Trevor Young had some of their first solo exhibitions at my space,” says Greene, who focused on showing Hong Kong artists working in various media.

After closing her loft space, Greene continued to participate in the scene. In 2013, while showing Fan Ho’s photographs at a small art fair, she met Peter Lau, the founder of Asia One Printing Ltd. Lau owned an industrial building that featured AO Vertical, an extremely unconventional art gallery located inside a 14-story staircase. He invited Greene to run the space and she launched it with a show of Fan Ho’s work.

“To see the exhibitions one took the lift to the 14th floor and walked all the way down,” Greene explains. “It was rough but space in Hong Kong is precious and I had no space of my own. I stationed my working desk in the corner of the ground floor bookshop, which was probably the largest in Asia at the time. This became my main source for learning about photography. I often took books home to read.”

After their collaboration ended in 2015, Greene launched the second incarnation of Blue Lotus Gallery, this time with a focus on photography. “Photography came to find me but once I embarked on that journey, a new world opened to me,” she says. “I love the directness and accessibility of photography, within the art world it feels like the least elitist form of art, which allows communication with a wider audience.”