In her latest project, the Colombian artist charts her pursuit to untangle the relationship between trauma and intimacy

It is possible that we have all given anxious thought to what would happen if we could release our pain and trauma. If we could resist our instinct to hide, or disguise our shame and discomfort, and have people say, “I feel it too”. Historically, image-making has been employed as a strategy to make sense of ourselves. Look no further than Nan Goldin’s The Ballad of Sexual Dependency – iconic work that radically altered our understanding of photography and the possibilities the medium has to offer. Unlike so much photography that maintains distance, Goldin’s images are up close, honest and searingly personal.

Now, a new generation of photographers are using the camera to take a sharper look at the human condition, grappling with the precarious positions of racism, homophobia and mental health. This willingness to confront complex realities offers a counter-narrative to the toxic optimism that proliferates in current mainstream culture. The work is not limited to facing personal trauma, although it does with brutal force. It also occupies a sense of communal yearning.

In Neuromantic, Ana Vallejo grapples with the psychological landscape of “love addiction”. The Colombian artist charts her pursuit to untangle the relationship between trauma and intimacy. As a self-confessed “love addict”, Vallejo uses the project to confront herself while activating a mutual relationship with the viewer: a space for acceptance, healing and new beginnings.