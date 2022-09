Set within the beautiful town of Cadaqués, the festival’s exhibitions engage with their surrounding landscapes

Next week, the sixth instalment of InCadaqués International Photo Festival will open in the small town of Cadaqués, situated on the northern coast of Catalonia in Spain. Taking place toward the end of the summer, the festival is a highly anticipated celebration of photographic talent from around the world. This year’s edition features 37 artists and 22 exhibitions, each of which will be held in one of 20 different galleries and spaces in and around the town

InCadaqués builds on the area’s long history of artistic pursuit, with the town and the surrounding countryside having played host to several iconic artists over the years, including Salvador Dalí, Man Ray, Marcel Duchamp and Richard Hamilton. Surrounded by the picturesque Cap de Creus nature reserve, Cadaqués offers endlessly inspiring vistas and a connection to the nearby mountainous landscapes that have for so long served as home and muse to painters and photographers alike.

“The festival was founded six years ago with the desire to create a beautiful photography event in Cadaqués, the village that inspired Dalí and the Surrealists and is itself oddly surreal,” explains co-founder and producer Olivia Seigneurgens. “Our goal was to discover new concepts and share our passion for photography with as many people as possible.”