Reframing identities in Hungary: “moving beyond a dated dialogue around Eastern Europe”

The idea of a common cultural heritage in Central and Eastern Europe is at once visceral and conceptual, informed by sweeping social, political and infrastructural histories that have played out in a diverse region. Attempting to harness some kind of commonality – specifically in the visual arts – is a complicated task, wrought by both continuity and plurality. Photography renders this even more complex, as something that straddles personal and collective experience, and enormously variable expectation.

In her 2024 essay Localising Identity and Understanding Legacy (included in The Routledge Companion to Global Photographies), Hungarian scholar Ágnes Básthy argues that ‘Eastern Europe’ is a layered and unfixed geopolitical concept, which emerged in response to a Western default in the history of modernity. Polish art historian Piotr Piotrowski, who coined the idea ‘horizontal art history’, conceptualised the region as a ‘periphery’, arguing in In the Shadow of Yalta: Art and the Avant-Garde in Eastern Europe 1945–1989 that locality transcends national ideology, and is determined by a network of processes that occur within and beyond a particular locale. The influential Bulgarian historian Maria Todorova further wrote that the notion of ‘Central Europe’ appeared during the late Soviet period, resulting from Hungarian, Czech and Polish advocates seeking distinction from the ‘East’ to reflect their proximity to the ‘West’ (in her essay The Trap of Backwardness, Slavic Review #64). All agree that the nuance around these local, (trans)national or ‘translocal’ identities, continues to be an anchor point for contemporary artistic practice.

Western versions of photographic history typically included photographers from Eastern Europe variously connected to the ‘West’, through immigration, photographic organisations or amateur clubs. Hungary is an acute example of this piecemeal export, having been deified almost by the contributions of a handful of photographers who immigrated early in their careers. This contributed to a skewed perspective of how nationhood and creative production intersect, while obscuring decades of vibrant and varied photographic practice. Such practice existed, and still exists, within frameworks of cultural production that control access to learning, visibility, funding and creative exchange – all crucial factors for artist careers. These frameworks therefore offer a compelling point of entry, complementary to a shared aesthetics, to contemporary photography in Hungary.